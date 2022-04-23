Tyson Fury KO’s Dillian Whyte (Video)

Tyson Fury will put his WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles on the line this afternoon when he squares off with Dillian Whyte.

The highly anticipated contest, which is expected to start around 5pm EST, takes place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Fury (31-0-1) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a thrilling eleventh round knockout win over Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight this past October. ‘The Gypsy King’ has said that today’s fight against Whyte will be the final bout of his illustrious career.

“I’ve got nothing to prove to anybody, I’m just there to have fun, take in the atmosphere, and enjoy the night. It’s the final farewell. It’s been a long old ride, it’s quite emotional to be honest,” Fury said to a Top Rank correspondent. “All this, the ride of, like, starting as a little kid and wanting to be heavyweight champion, and then to finally be hanging up the gloves. I know nobody believes me because they all think I’m after money or whatever else, there’s only a certain amount of people who know that money don’t mean nothing to me. I’m walking away. I have nothing to prove to nobody.”

Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte (28-2) will be returning to action for the first time since March of 2021, where he captured the interim WBC heavyweight title by avenging his previous loss to Alexander Povetkin.

Round one begins and Whyte comes out in the southpaw stance. A lot of jabbing from both fighters but not much else. Fury appeared to get the better volume in during the opening frame.

Round two and now it is Tyson Fury in the southpaw stance while Dillian Whyte switches back to orthodox. ‘The Gypsy King’ continues to work off his jab. He lands a nice combination and backs Whyte up against the ropes. Dillian is able to circle out and begins pressuring the champ. Fury keeps him at bay with his jab.

Round three is all Fury. He’s throwing nice straight shots, that are breaking through the guard at will. ‘The Gypsy King’ is attacking the body with both hands and also mixing in a jab downstairs. Whyte has no answers so far and his right eye beginning to swell.

Round four and the referee is starting to lose control of this bout. He’s having a hard time separating these big men. Whyte lands on the break and all hell almost breaks loose. Dillian has a cut over his right eye but is able to land a couple of good clean shots before the bell.

Round five and Dillian Whyte continues to dig to the body. Tyson Fury pushes the fight back to the middle of the ring and begins to take command. Whyte is looking for one big shot but it hasn’t come to fruition thus far.

Round six and Tyson Fury lands a huge uppercut. Whyte is down and this one is all over folks.

OH MY GOD! TYSON FURY KO'S DILLIAN WHYTE!!! pic.twitter.com/RSnkno1q7o — Follow @FTB_VIDS (@FTB_VIDS) April 23, 2022

Official Result: Tyson Fury def. Dillian Whyte via KO at 2:59 of Round 6