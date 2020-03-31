Tyron Woodley calls for fight against Colby Covington at UFC 249 unless Tony Ferguson wants to scrap

Tyron Woodley continues to call for a fight with Colby Covington but says he’s also interested in taking on Tony Ferguson.

On Monday morning, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced he is stuck in Russia and UFC 249 would most likely go on without him. Immediately, reports came out that Justin Gaethje was offered to scrap “El Cucuy.” Several other notable names also put their name in the hat. But, perhaps the most surprising is former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley saying he’ll fight Ferguson if the Covington bout doesn’t happen.

@ufc Me vs Qweefington April 18th unless Tony wanna roll back up to his Ultimate Fighter weight for the bag. WW bout won't take no cheese out his LW macaroni. — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) March 30, 2020

It should come as no surprise that Tyron Woodley called out Colby Covington. The two have been going at one another for months now. “Chaos” also said he would take the fight against Woodley. So, perhaps we do finally see that scrap on April 18.

Tyron Woodley was expected to fight Leon Edwards at UFC London before the event was postponed. It was set to be his return to the Octagon after losing his belt to Kamaru Usman last March. He has now changed his attention to Covington or Ferguson.

Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO win over Donald Cerrone. Before that earned a corner stoppage TKO win over Anthony Pettis.

Whether or not the UFC looks to book Woodley vs. Ferguson on April 18 is unknown at this time. Currently, there are doubts the event will even happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic and countries shutting down their border. But, a Woodley-Ferguson scrap would no doubt be a fight many fans would be looking forward to.

What do you make of Tyron Woodley calling out Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson for UFC 249? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/30/2020.