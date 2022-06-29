Tyron Woodley says he would accept a fight with Israel Adesanya if offered by Dana White and the UFC

Tyron Woodley is saying he would accept a fight with Israel Adesanya if it was offered to him by Dana White and the UFC.

Woodley (19-7 MMA), after a four fight losing streak against Vicente Luque (21-8 MMA), Colby Covington (17-3 MMA), Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) and Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA) was released from the UFC in 2021 as his contract was up. It was to be the end of an eight-year relationship with the UFC that began back in 2013.

As for Isreal Adesanya (22-1 MMA), he is set to defend his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA) at UFC 276 this coming weekend, Saturday, July 2nd at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

In a recent interview on ‘The Residency Podcast’ Woodley, when asked about Adesanya and if he’d like to fight him, responded (h/t MiddleEasy):

“If Dana White said, ‘Tyron I want you to fight Israel Adesanya’ – let’s get it on. I don’t like his f**king dry ass box anyway. He needs some f**king shea butter. Let’s fight his ass!”

“Let’s go. I don’t care if you like me, I don’t care what you’ve said on the internet, I don’t care if you discounted me. It don’t matter. You still got to cut my f**king check. And I ain’t never had one bounce yet.”

It was back in 2020 where Tyron Woodley had talked about moving up to 185 pounds and fighting Israel Adesanya. That fight never came to fruition, but obviously ‘The Chosen One’ is game to get in the Octagon with Adesanya should a personal invite come from Dana White to do so.

Following his release from the UFC and as a free agent, Tyron Woodley has been testing the waters outside of the UFC and MMA.

Woodley has gotten into the ring with boxer Jake Paul twice since his UFC departure. In August of 2021 Jake Paul went the distance for the first time in his career with Tyron Woodley, snatching an eight-round split-decision victory. In December of the same year, Jake Paul won the rematch by KO, 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the 6th round.

