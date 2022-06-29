UFC 276 | Pro fighters make their picks for Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier title fight

In the main event of UFC 276, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Israel Adesanya looks to defend his belt as he faces Jared Cannonier. Heading into the fight, Adesanya is a -480 favorite while the challenger is a +330 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are nearly unanimous in thinking Adesanya defends his belt with ease and will likely score a stoppage win at UFC 276.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier:

Josh Emmett, UFC featherweight: It’s hard to go against the champion, Adesanya is one of the best strikers in the UFC. I’m leaning towards Adesanya but Cannonier has that one-punch power.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: Adesanya, his striking is too good for Cannonier.

Kyle Daukaus, UFC middleweight: Adesanya, he’s the better striker.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I think Adesanya by decision or late TKO.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: Adesanya by TKO to defend his belt, he’s hard to beat middleweight.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: I got Adesanya, I don’t see how Cannonier beats him unless he catches him. Hard to bet against Izzy, especially at 185.

Joseph Holmes, UFC middleweight: I think Cannonier actually has a good chance, Adesanya is a point fighter and isn’t looking to finish someone. I think Cannonier can get inside and land those big shots and even mix in some wrestling to surprise Izzy. I’d also like to see a change in the division.

David Onama, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Adesanya, he’s too much of a dynamic striker for Cannonier.

Austin Lingo, UFC featherweight: Adesanya, definitely, his striking and range will be too much for Cannonier.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: Adesanya. He does too good of a job one controlling the range. Cannonier couldn’t beat Whittaker as he struggled to get inside and that will be even harder against Adesanya. He does have a ton of power but how often do you see the guy with a puncher’s chance win?

Fighters picking Israel Adesanya: Josh Emmett, Jim Miller, Kyle Daukaus, Dan Ige, Adrian Yanez, Jeff Molina, David Onama, Austin Lingo, Cody Brundage

Fighters picking Jared Cannonier: Joseph Holmes

Who do you think wins the UFC 276 main event between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier?

