Max Holloway responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s prediction that Alex Volkanovksi will retain his title at UFC 276 thanks to “more fire”

Max Holloway has responded to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s prediction that Alex Volkanovski will retain his title at UFC 276.

It will be Alex Volkanovski (24-1 MMA) vs Max Holloway (23-6 MMA) this coming Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 in a featherweight battle at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The co-main event will feature the two fighters meeting for the 3rd time.

Holloway did indeed lose to Volkanovski in back-to-back title fights at UFC 245 and UFC 251, but since then ‘Blessed’ has rebounded having won his last two fights against Yair Rodriguez (13-3 MMA) and Calvin Kattar (23-6 MMA).

Volkanovski has now won his first 11 fights in the UFC, the second-longest active win streak in the promotion behind only welterweight champion Kamaru Usman who has 15 wins in a row.

Holloway, speaking to ‘Yahoo Sports’ had this to say about Khabib’s prediction (h/t MMAJUNKIE):

“Not at all, you know? I mean, he’s probably talking about Volkanovski having more fire because he has a cooking show or something. Maybe the fire resemblance there, but other than that I don’t know, man. I don’t know. Khabib is Khabib. He’s gonna say what he’s gonna say, and I have no idea what he’s talking about, you know? I’m here, and I’m still doing it, so I can’t wait. There’s a lot of people saying stuff, and we get to figure out if everything is true, if I still have the fire come Saturday night.”

Continuing to discuss his trilogy fight, Max Holloway said:

“I’m excited for the challenge. I can’t wait to go out there. Tune in Saturday, you guys do not want to miss this. It’s gonna be amazing, it’s gonna be great, and I feel good. I can’t put into words, but when you got a feeling about something, you got a feeling, and I’m ready to show it.”

Do you agree with Khabib that Alex Volkanovski will retain the title this weekend? Or, do you believe Max Holloway will be 3rd time lucky and reclaim his belt.

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!