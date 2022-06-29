Danny Sabatello “happy” with dominant win over Leandro Higo, confident he finishes “scared” Raufeon Stots: “He knows that I’m coming for him”

Danny Sabatello wanted to hurt Leandro Higo and he believes he did just that.

Sabatello and Higo met in the quarter-finals of the Bellator bantamweight grand prix at Bellator 282. In the lead-up to the fight, Sabatello was vocal in his desire to beat up and hurt Higo and he did just that as he earned a clear-cut decision win.

“I’m still very happy just on how f*****g dominant it was,” Sabatello said to BJPENN.com. “I think I left that cage with everybody understanding just how much better I am than Higo and that is my goal going into the fights. Just impose my will and dominance and prove I am better. Looking back I do wish I for the finish but it was dominant.”

With Sabatello beating Higo, he will face Raufeon Stots for the interim bantamweight title later this year in the semi-finals.

Although Stots is undefeated in Bellator and has only lost once in his career, Sabatello believes Higo is a tougher matchup than Stots. With that, he’s confident he will get the stoppage win.

“With this fight against Stots, I don’t have to be as smart or calculated as I did with Higo. With Stots I can create a bunch of different scrambles early, get him tired, and then that is where the finish comes,” Sabatello said. “I actually think this fight against Stots is easier than Higo because I don’t have to be worried about him snatching up my neck. I’m super confident in the third or fourth round I TKO him.”

Why Danny Sabatello is so confident is due to their faceoff after Sabatello’s win. He believes Raufeon Stots is scared of him and he already knows he is losing the fight.

“He was scared, he was absolutely scared. It was funny because I had my middle finger touching his face for like five seconds and he didn’t do s**t,” Sabatello said. “He knows that I’m coming for him and he does know I’m better. He will have to get some flashy, lucky KO is his only path to victory. His standup isn’t that good either so I can test it and I’m already in his head so he knows his time is up.”

Although Sabatello doesn’t think Stots is that good, he does view this as the real title as he thinks Sergio Pettis should’ve been stripped when he pulled out of the grand prix.

“This is absolutely for the real title. Pettis is a b***h and a p***y and he isn’t even that good. He’s ashamed he’s the champion of this division, he couldn’t make it to the battlefield so I don’t view him as the champion. Stots is the real champ and this fight determines the best bantamweight on planet Earth is,” Sabatello concluded.

