Ari Emanuel confirms Dana White and Vince McMahon will continue key roles in UFC and WWE: “That’s pretty unstoppable”

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel has confirmed that Dana White and Vince McMahon will continue to have key roles in UFC and WWE.

Earlier this week, Endeavor made the blockbuster announcement that they had purchased a 51% stake in WWE. In addition to that, it was revealed that WWE and UFC would be forming a new publicly listed company together.

Many have wondered what exactly that means for the future of both companies. There’s clearly still a lot to be addressed, and we imagine that’ll happen in a timely manner.

One of the big questions, though, was surrounding the future of Dana White and Vince McMahon. Both individuals have been at the head of the table in UFC and WWE for a long time, but their next step wasn’t quite clear.

As per Ari Emanuel in a recent interview, both men will be just fine.

“Here’s what we said, and I said it to [Vince] — if we disagree on something that we want to do, guess what? We’re not doing it,” Emanuel told CNBC on Monday. “It’s the relationship I have with Silver Lake. It’s the relationship that I have with Dana. Dana’s got the say as it relates to the UFC, Vince as it relates to the WWE. He’s going to have the say. We have nothing to do with the creative process. That’s Vince’s and that’s Dana’s situation.

McMahon and White lead the way

“All the back stuff, we’re going to try and do what we do. I think that’s what he wants, but if there’s a disagreement, that’s called a relationship. We will work it out and that’s how we have it.”

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Emanuel said. “Because I’ve got Vince McMahon, a visionary that sees around corners. I’ve got Dana White and what we’ve built. That’s pretty unstoppable.

“Combined, it’s rarefied air, the two of us. I think the analysts will see it’s good for the shareholders of WWE and it’s good for the shareholders of Endeavor.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

