Tyron Woodley not ruling out a return to UFC as free agency continues: “I don’t get my feelings hurt in business”

Tyron Woodley isn’t ruling out fighting in the UFC again.

Woodley is the former UFC welterweight champion and fought in the promotion from 2013 to 2021. He went 9-6-1 in the Octagon and defended his title three times. However, after having some disputes with Dana White and losing four straight fights, he was ultimately released from the UFC.

Since being let go, Woodley boxed Jake Paul twice – losing a split decision and suffering a nasty knockout loss in their rematch. He hasn’t fought in MMA since his release, but as his free agency continues, he says he’s open to fighting in any promotion, as long as the money is right.

“I’m a free agent and I’m enjoying my liberation. I’m enjoying doing what I want to do. Fighting when I want to fight and fighting for the amount of money I want. I’m the only guy in this sport that can do that,” Woodley said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I know some guys are just recently free agents but with the magnitude of what I’m doing right now, nobody is doing. To be the trailblazer and the one and only and be the first fighter that can go and box, kickbox, muay Thai, I can do Bellator, ONE, PFL, or Glory. I can do my own shit and make top dollar. I’m very thankful, very blessed.”

Although Tyron Woodley did buttheads with Dana White and the UFC multiple times, ‘The Chosen One’ says he still would fight for the promotion again. Woodley says in business he doesn’t get his feelings hurt and as long as it makes sense business-wise, he would return to the UFC.

“I have no door closed. I’m a businessman, I can fight in any business I want to. I can fight in any organization I want to,” Woodley said. “ONE, Bellator, Glory, PFL, UFC. I don’t get my feelings hurt in business. I don’t have to invite you to my daughter’s birthday as long as the check clears.”

Whether or not the UFC would have any interest in bringing Woodley back is uncertain. But the former champ is hopeful to have an active 2023. He also believes he’s close to having a few deals done.

