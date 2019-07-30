Tyron Woodley doubles down on reason for Jorge Masvidal pics

Tyron Woodley has been criticized by fans and fighters over taking pictures with Jorge Masvidal and “The Chosen One” has responded.

Images surfaced of Woodley and Masvidal seemingly hanging out. Colby Covington and Dillon Danis ripped Woodley as he’s a close friend of Ben Askren, who was knocked out by Masvidal in five seconds. Woodley returned fire and said he and Masvidal were on the set for a cbdMD commercial. The former UFC welterweight champion also said he reached out to Askren on the matter.

During the latest episode of TMZ Sports’ The Hollywood Beatdown, Woodley once again cleared the air (via MMANews.com).

“I’m a part of First Round Management, OK?” Woodley began. “Jorge Masvidal’s also a part of First Round Management, and so is Jon Jones. So surprisingly, me, Jon, and Jorge have some of the same sponsors. So we were doing a commercial….and then Jorge Masvidal was in a shoot with me. We trained so many years together.”

Woodley went on to say he was cordial with Masvidal and didn’t hold a grudge while the two were on the set.

“Now I wasn’t like, ‘Yeah, I’m so happy you knocked my guy the f*ck out,” Woodley continued. “I’m not thinking that. But I’m thinking like, ‘Am I gonna be mean to him?’ No, I have to do a shoot with him for six hours. We had a four-to-six hour shoot together, we gotta be around each other. I want to have good energy to make it well. A couple pictures were taken, boom, boom, you guys all got on these shirts, looked dope, let’s get the product placement. But then I didn’t think about it: ‘Damn, he knocked out my homie.’ And now, everybody on the internet like, ‘Oh, my god. You’re not a good friend, dah, dah, dah, dah.'”