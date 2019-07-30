Corey Anderson challenges Johnny Walker to fight at MSG

After UFC president Dana White nixed a potential Corey Anderson vs. Jon Jones title bout, Anderson now has his sights set on a fight with Johnny Walker.

Anderson called out Walker publicly on Twitter, and said he wants to fight him at UFC 244, taking place November 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Here’s what Anderson had to say:

Wanted to dethrone the “King”, they want me to derail a train, Johnny Walker thinks he’s ready for the big leagues, time to roll out the red carpet. You want the sauce?! Meet me in the land of opportunity, NYC, MSG, Nov 2nd. – Corey Anderson

White shot down a potential Anderson vs. Jones fight over the weekend. Fans didn’t seem too interested in that matchup despite Anderson’s best efforts to antagonize Jones, plus it didn’t make much sense as far as the rankings go. An Anderson vs. Walker fight is much more sensible based on where both men sit in the division and seems far more likely to be granted considering both men need fights booked. The winner of this fight could very well be in line for a title shot against Jones.

Anderson has a 9-2 record in the UFC and is currently on a three-fight win streak with victories over Ilir Latifi, Glover Teixeira and Patrick Cummins. Walker, meanwhile, is currently riding a nine-fight win streak and he’s a perfect 3-0 so far in the UFC with knockout wins over Khalil Rountree, Justin Ledet and Misha Cirkunov. He injured his shoulder during his celebration for the Cirkunov win, but was recently cleared to return to the Octagon by doctors.

If the fight is indeed booked, Anderson vs. Walker would be a shoo-in to be placed on the main pay-per-view card of UFC 244.

