Tyron Woodley goes off on Colby Covington over recent Twitter post

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was not impressed with Colby Covington’s attempt at humor from earlier this evening.

‘Chaos’ had recently taken to Twitter where he shared the following photo of Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley, this while tagging Ben Askren with the suggestion ‘I think we need new best friends‘.

Masvidal had infamously KO’d Woodley’s longtime friend and training partner Ben Askren in record setting time at UFC 239.

Clearly Covington’s joke did not sit well with ‘The Chosen One’, who fired back at Colby with the following message.

“Your bitch ass need “A” friend period. Clearly you don’t have one cause people letting you continue to look and sound dumb as f*ck! For the record I was doing a @cbdmd_usa (TW20 for 20% off) commercial and he is a signed athlete. I spoke to Ben about it. I’m a real friend. You a letch and Qweef!”

Tyron Woodley did not stop there, as he proceeded to make it clear that he and Ben Askren are ‘Good’.

“For the world one time and one time only! Ben Askren and I are Good. Spoke to him after my @cbdmd_usa (TW 20 for 20%off) commercial that Jorge Masvidal was in. So Qweefington and Conor’s tapping assistant quit clout chasing like some lil IG models.”

This is not the first time that Colby Covington has managed to get under the skin of Tyron Woodley. The bitter rivals have gone back and forth on social media in the past and were once slated to collide for the welterweight title.

However, after ‘Chaos’ was forced to undergo surgery, Woodley would end up fighting Darren Till at UFC 228, a fight which he won via second round submission.

Since then, Woodley went on to lose his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington will return to the octagon on August 3 for a pivotal fight with former division title holder Robbie Lawler.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 26, 2019