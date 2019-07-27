Tyron Woodley and Dillon Danis engage in heated social media exchange

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley got into a heated exchange with Bellator’s Dillon Danis last night on Twitter.

It all started after photos surfaced of Woodley hanging out with Jorge Masvidal. ‘Gamebred’ had infamously knocked out T-Wood’s longtime friend and training partner Ben Askren earlier this month at UFC 239.

As Tyron Woodley explained, he and Jorge Masvidal were working together on a CBD commercial, a project that Ben Askren was apparently all ‘good’ with.

However, Dillon Danis took exception to the photos and used them to cast shade at Woodley’s loyalty.

if my close friend and life long training partner got viciously ko’d by someone then hit multiple times when he was unconscious i wouldn’t be posing for a picture with that guy. funny how all these guys are bitch made, loyalty is hard to come by 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/me8ZnvNPwl — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 26, 2019

“If my close friend and life long training partner got viciously KO’d by someone then hit multiple times when he was unconscious I wouldn’t be posing for a picture with that guy. Funny how all these guys are bitch made, loyalty is hard to come by.” Dillon Dannis wrote on Twitter.

It did not take long for Tyron Woodley to respond to Danis’ comments, as the former UFC welterweight kingpin fired back with the following.

Shit yo bitch ass up. Always clout chasing! It’s called a commercial idiot. I can’t control the talent they select. And the only thing you are loyal to is sucking at MMA and @TheNotoriousMMA whiskey bottle — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) July 27, 2019

“Shut yo bitch ass up. Always clout chasing! It’s called a commercial idiot. I can’t control the talent they select. And the only thing you are loyal to is sucking at MMA and Conor McGregor whiskey bottle.”

Dillon Danis then proceeded to take another shot at Tyron Woodley.

you’re my bitch @TWooodley until further notice act accordingly. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 27, 2019

“You’re my bitch Tyron Wooodley. Until further notice act accordingly.”

Not to be outdone, ‘The Chosen One’ would get in the final word, at least so far, with the following warning to Danis.

🙄I’m not these MMA fighters bruh. I’ll get yo bitch ass scraped. Hush while your mouth still works https://t.co/NFIOEx5BKf — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) July 27, 2019

“I’m not these MMA fighters bruh. I’ll get yo bitch ass scraped. Hush while your mouth still works.”

Tyron Woodley had his seven fight unbeaten streak snapped by Kamaru Usman at UFC 235, losing his welterweight title in the process. Prior to the setback, Woodley had defended the title on three occasions, defeating Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia and Darren Till respectively.