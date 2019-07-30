UFC Uruguay loses three planned matchups in one day

UFC Uruguay is less than two weeks away, and it just lost a whopping three scheduled fights in the span of a day. All of this according to MMA Fighting and Combate.

The most notable fighter to withdraw from the card is Hawaiian flyweight Rachael Ostovich, who has been forced out of her fight with Veronica Macedo.

Rafael Fiziev, meanwhile, has been forced out of his UFC Uruguay showdown with Alex da Silva, while Laureano Staropoli has exited his planned matchup with Alexey Kunchenko with a broken nose.

The good news is that the UFC has seemingly been working in overdrive to fill in these new vacancies on the card. Ostovich has been replaced by Polyana Viana, and Rodrigo Vargas will step in against Da Silva. The promotion is reportedly still searching for a new opponent for Russia’s Kunchenko.

UFC Uruguay will be headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight between champ Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Liz Carmouche. Other highlights of the card include a rescheduled light heavyweight showdown between Volkan Oezdemir and Ilir Latifi, and a welterweight battle between Vicente Luque and “Platinum” Mike Perry.

Here’s the updated card after these regrettable shakeups.

UFC Uruguay Fight Card

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi

Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry

Luiz Eduardo Garagorri vs. Humberto Bandenay

Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Raphael Pessoa vs. Ciryl Gane

Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Mofett

Tecia Torres vs. Marina Rodriguez

Raulian Paiva vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Ariane Carnelossi vs. TBD

Alex da Silva vs. Rodrigo Vargas

Alexey Kunchenko vs. TBD

Veronica Macedo vs. Polyana Viana

Chris Gutierrez vs. Geraldo de Freitas

UFC Uruguay goes down on August 10 in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo. Which fight on the card are you most excited for?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/29/2019.