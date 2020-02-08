Tyron Woodley claims ‘b***h’ Colby Covington turned him down for the fourth time after UFC 245 loss

The grudge match between Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington was apparently close to happening once again.

Ever since Covington won the interim title over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 he had been calling out Tyron Woodley for a fight.

Unfortunately for ‘Chaos’, a nose injury to lead to Darren Till getting a title fight against Woodley at UFC 228. Kamaru Usman would receive the next shot at UFC 235 and ended up beating Woodley by unanimous decision.

Most recently, Tyron Woodley revealed that the UFC had attempted to setup a fight between he and Covington, but Colby ultimately turned it down.

He says after Covington lost to Usman at UFC 245, the UFC offered that fight, but ‘Chaos’ said he couldn’t fight due to his jaw being broken. However, Colby recently came out and said his jaw was never broken, so Woodley is confused as to why the fight is not happening.

“Oh, Colby’s jaw is fine? It wasn’t fine when they asked him to fight me for the fourth time… You a b***h. He was supposed to fight me,” Tyron Woodley revealed on his TMZ Sports show. “When he lost to Kamaru he was supposed to fight me. That’s the only reason why Leon Edwards got the fight because he couldn’t fight because of his jaw. Now his jaw is fine all of the sudden.”

Woodley will return to the Octagon at UFC London against Leon Edwards. It will be his first fight since losing the belt to Usman last March. A win over the Englishman could very well earn him another crack at the champ.

Colby Covington, meanwhile, has called for his rematch with Usman. He made it clear he is willing to hold out until he gets the rematch so when and if he fights again remains to be seen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/7/2020.