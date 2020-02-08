James Krause will fight Trevin Giles at UFC 247 on 24 hours notice

UFC welterweight James Krause has decided to step up on 24 hours notice to fight Trevin Giles in a middleweight bout on the UFC 247 undercard.

Giles was supposed to fight Antonio Arroyo on the preliminary card for UFC 247. Arroyo successfully made weight on the scale but afterwards was transported to a hospital after suffering a brutal weight cut, temporarily leaving Giles without an opponent. That is until Krause decided to step up on short notice to save the fight.

UFC president Dana White confirmed with the media that Krause was stepping up to fight Giles. Here’s what White told the media (via MMAWeekly.com).

“This guy was here cornering. James Krause is stepping in and gonna take the fight. He’s actually literally going to weigh in today at the ceremonial weigh-ins. I know he’s not from Texas, but he’s gonna step in and save this fight for your guy,” White said.

“That’s pending he passes all of his medicals and makes weight. What a stud.’”

Krause later weighed in at the ceremonial weigh-ins and stepped onto the scale at 183.5lbs, which is well under the non-title middleweight weight limit of 186lbs. Therefore, the Krause vs. Giles fight is officially on.

Krause (27-7) will be putting his six-fight win streak on the line when he fights Giles at UFC 247. Krause was last seen last November when he knocked out Sergio Moraes. The former “Ultimate Fighter” competitor also has finishes of Warlley Alves and Daron Cruickshank during his winning streak.

Giles (11-2) is coming off of back-to-back losses to Gerald Meerschaert and Zak Cummings, a training partner of Krause’s. He is a Houston, Texas native and the UFC did everything in its power to keep him on the card when Arroyo fell off. Thankfully, Krause was able to step in on short notice and save the fight.

Do you think James Krause will be able to defeat Trevin Giles at UFC 247?