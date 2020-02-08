Photo | Rory MacDonald training with Robbie Lawler ahead of PFL debut

Former UFC welterweight rivals Rory MacDonald and Robbie Lawler have recently been training together at Hard Knocks 365 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

MacDonald has been on vacation this week with his family in Florida and decided to drop into Hard Knocks to get some training in with head coach Henri Hooft. While he was there, MacDonald got some training in with his long-time rival Lawler.

Take a look at the photo courtesy of MacDonald’s Instagram.

“A great week of training at @hardknocks365 with an amazing group of fighters and coaches! was a pleasure to meet everyone and also to train at their newest location @sanfordmma thank you @henrihooft for being so welcoming and kind”

MacDonald, the former UFC title contender and former Bellator welterweight champion, recently left Bellator and signed with PFL ahead of its third season. PFL is expected to go all-in for its third season and MacDonald is ideally going to be first of many free-agent signings for the promotion. The fact he’s training with Lawler to keep sharp can only help him.

MacDonald and Lawler previously fought twice in the UFC, with Lawler winning both of their fights. The pair first met at UFC 167 in November 2013 with Lawler winning a competitive split decision over MacDonald on the same card that Georges St. Pierre beat Johny Hendricks on.

MacDonald and Lawler met for a second time at UFC 189 in July 2015 in one of the greatest fights of all time. It was a bloody brawl as both men threw everything including the kitchen sink at each other. Ultimately, Lawler was able to win in the fifth round by TKO to defend the UFC welterweight title. But most recognize the incredible warrior spirit of MacDonald in the Lawler fight despite coming away with the loss and a busted nose in their war.

