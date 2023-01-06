Tyron Woodley calls out KSI: “You a whole bitch”

Tyron Woodley did not mince words when the news broke that Dillon Danis had pulled out of his highly-anticipated grudge match with KSI, which was scheduled for Jan. 14 on DAZN pay-per-view.

When it was revealed that “Faze Temper” would be stepping in on short notice to save the main event and the entire card, Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, took to social media to voice his concerns in the most Woodley-like fashion possible, which got the fans riled up.

You a whole bitch! @KSI No one picked up the phone to execute the contract you sent me. Needed NO NOTICE! @Temperrr You a G! All Love to you. You my brother! Whip this hoe's ass https://t.co/s7ELYNmeTf — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) January 4, 2023

“You a whole bitch,” Woodley wrote on Twitter. “@KSI No one picked up the phone to execute the contract you sent me. Needed NO NOTICE! @Temperrr You a G! All Love to you. You my brother! Whip this hoe’s ass.”

Woodley had previously called out the YouTube star in Nov. 2022 after failed contract negotiations between the two parties for a potential fight fell through.

Warned this bitch!@ksi Why would u offer me a fight vs you then bail? Why would u send me a contract to bitch out and take a lesser opponent? Why would u have my name in your mouth for two years and not step up?Why do a poll of 1million people, that all said fight me, & you run. pic.twitter.com/0zDpS7j0qw — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) November 17, 2022

“Warned this bitch,” Woodley wrote on Twitter. “@ksi Why would u offer me a fight vs you then bail? Why would u send me a contract to bitch out and take a lesser opponent? Why would u have my name in your mouth for two years and not step up? Why do a poll of 1 million people, that all said fight me, & you run.”

Woodley has been itching for a fight since losing to Jake Paul in back-to-back fights during 2021, where Woodley was viciously knocked out in their second encounter. As for Paul, he is taking a step back from boxing to focus on his MMA debut in the PFL Super Fight Division, which will see Paul compete on pay-per-view via ESPN’s platform beginning sometime this year.

The Paul-KSI connection is synonymous with celebrity boxing, so much so that it is highly likely a tango between a combination of Paul, KSI, Woodley and “Faze Temper” could come to fruition in the near future.

Are you interested in a Woodley-“Faze Temper” fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, Penn Nation!