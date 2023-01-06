x
Boxing NewsJake PaulMMA NewsProfessional Fighters League (PFL)

Pro fighters react after Jake Paul announces he will compete in PFL’s ‘Super Fight’ division: “It’s getting really hard not to like the guy”

Jeffrey Walter

Several pro fighters took to Twitter with reactions after Jake Paul announced he will be fighting MMA in PFL’s Super Fight division.

It was earlier today that Paul (6-0 Boxing) shared a video announcing that he has signed a contract to fight with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). ‘The Problem Child’, 25, reportedly signed a multi-year deal to compete in the promotion’s new ‘Super Fight’ division.

According to the undefeated boxer, fighters competing in the new ‘Super Fight’ division of the PFL will earn “at least 50 percent of the PPV revenue”.

Jake Paul is hoping that he can lure former UFC star Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) into the PFL cage in 2023. ‘The Problem Child’ offered the ‘Stockton Slugger’ a two-fight deal where they would fight in a boxing match first and then compete in the PFL Super Fight division in MMA about six months later.

Shortly after Paul vowed to “build and fight in PFL’s PPV Super Fights Division” in 2023, several pro fighters took to Twitter to share their respective takes.

Check out those reactions below:

Jake Paul most recently competed in combat sports back in October of 2022, where he defeated MMA legend Anderson Silva by unanimous decision in an eight-round boxing match. ‘The Problem Child’ has gone a perfect 6-0 inside the squared circle, which includes brutal knockout wins over the likes of Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren and Nate Robinson.

What was your reaction to the news that Jake Paul will be fighting MMA for PFL in 2023? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
