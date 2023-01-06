Ali Abdelaziz shuts down “rumors” that Kamaru Usman won’t be fighting Leon Edwards next: “He is good to go”

Ali Abdelaziz has shut down ‘rumors’ that Kamaru Usman won’t be fighting Leon Edwards next.

It was just this past August at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) by a brutal knockout in the fifth round. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had lost his welterweight title to ‘Rocky’.

Usman, 35, had been on an incredible 19 fight winning streak prior to the defeat that fateful Saturday night, August 20th.

Edwards and Usman have a history – they met in the Octagon back in December of 2015, where it was Usman who came out the victor via unanimous decision.

Shortly after UFC 278 the question was when will the trilogy fight occur? Obviously Usman wants to reclaim the UFC welterweight championship.

Rumors swirled that it would be Edwards vs Usman III at UFC 286 on Saturday the 18th of March which takes place at the O2 Arena in London, England.

However, this past December Usman was pictured wearing a hand cast during a regional MMA event, which put into question his availability to fight in the first quarter of 2023.

Following the picture of Usman, rumors began again indicating that the search was on for a new opponent for Edwards.

Ali Abdelaziz, Usman’s manager, wants to reassure fans that Kamaru is ‘good to go’.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Abdelaziz said:

Please enough with the rumors, Kamaru is fighting León next, he is good to go. We bringing this belt back to where it belongs. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 5, 2023

Although indicating his fighter will fight Edwards next, there was no confirmation that it would take place at UFC 286, nor has the fight been put on the official UFC fight card.

