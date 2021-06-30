Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne announce gender of baby (Video)

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and her husband, former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, revealed their baby’s gender.

Rousey and Browne announced back in April that the UFC Hall of Famer is pregnant with her first child and expecting to give birth to the baby in September. Two months later, and Rousey and Browne are now ready to reveal the gender of their child to the world. Check out the video that Rousey and Browne posted on their YouTube featuring a gender reveal.

“Our gender reveal is finally here. We didn’t want to do anything that would set hundreds of acres ablaze, or thousands, even. Some people are idiots. We didn’t want to do that, so we’re keeping it simple, we’re keeping it safe, we’re keeping it Browsey Acres style,” Rousey said, while revealing that she and Browne will be having a little girl.

The WWE also released a short statement on its website, which reads the following:

“‘The Baddest Baby on the Planet’ will be… a girl! In a short and sweet YouTube video shot on their farm, former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and her husband, MMA fighter Travis Browne, revealed they are welcoming a baby girl into the world later this year. Congratulations to the happy couple!”

Rousey (12-2) retired from MMA in 2017 after losing back-to-back fights to Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm. The former Olympic judoka was the UFC’s first true female superstar, and from 2013 to 2015, she was arguably the biggest star in MMA. Rousey defeated fighters in the UFC such as Miesha Tate, Bethe Correia, Sara McMann, Cat Zingano, and Alexis Davis, and she also had wins in Strikeforce over fighters like Sarah Kaufman and Julia Budd. Since leaving the UFC, she has wrestled for WWE, but right now is taking time off for her family.

We here at BJPenn.com wish Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne the best with the new addition to their family.