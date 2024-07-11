Tracy Cortez feels she poses unique challenge to Rose Namajunas ahead of UFC Denver: “It’s putting both of us in a good test”
Tracy Cortez feels she can bring on a challenge Rose Namajunas has yet to face at UFC Denver.
Cortez stepped up when word broke that Maycee Barber would be unable to compete this Saturday. Despite the change, both Cortez and Namajunas feel that a victory could lead to a women’s flyweight title shot against reigning champion Alexa Grasso.
Manon Fiorot may have something to say about that.
Regardless, Cortez admits that fighting someone as decorated as “Thug” Rose has its own challenges, but she feels ready for the task at hand.
Tracy Cortez Thinks She’s A True Flyweight Test for Rose Namajunas
During an interview with MMAJunkie ahead of UFC Denver, Tracy Cortez admitted she likes Rose Namajunas as a person. With that said, she doesn’t believe the former two-time UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion has fought anyone like her.
“Who doesn’t love Rose? She’s an incredible person, but unfortunately, we are in the fighting business,” Cortez said. “She wants to move up to 125 and we’re going to face each other. Whether it’s now or down the road, it just happens to be now. I have nothing bad to say about Rose and if anything, I’m excited for this challenge and I’m grateful she took this fight with me.
“I want to say I’m a true 125er. Sh*t, I could even fight at 135 but I’m a real flyweight and I don’t think she’s yet to face someone like myself, and vice versa. I’ve never faced a former world champion, so it’s putting both of us in a good test.”
