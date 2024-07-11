Tracy Cortez feels she poses unique challenge to Rose Namajunas ahead of UFC Denver: “It’s putting both of us in a good test”

Tracy Cortez feels she can bring on a challenge Rose Namajunas has yet to face at UFC Denver.

Cortez stepped up when word broke that Maycee Barber would be unable to compete this Saturday. Despite the change, both Cortez and Namajunas feel that a victory could lead to a women’s flyweight title shot against reigning champion Alexa Grasso.

Manon Fiorot may have something to say about that.

Regardless, Cortez admits that fighting someone as decorated as “Thug” Rose has its own challenges, but she feels ready for the task at hand.

