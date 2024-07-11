Diego Lopes explains why he doesn’t want UFC rematch with Movsar Evloev next: “We’re looking at a completely different fight”

Diego Lopes Dismissive of Rematch with Movsar Evloev

During an interview in Spanish with Danny Segura for MMAJunkie.com, Diego Lopes explained why fighting Movsar Evloev again would feel like a step back.

“I think at this time, what can I tell you, I think we basically have a top-five fight guaranteed, so for the moment, fighting him is not in my plans,” Lopes said. “If he just happens to be the last option, OK, then we take it – no problem. But from what we’ve discussed with my team and the UFC, we’re looking at a completely different fight.”

It’s clear that Lopes has UFC title aspirations, and he feels Movsar only wants to fight him again because he sees the momentum he has garnered.

“So now that he knows we’re in a good position, he knows a lot of good has come my way, now he wants to take advantage of this moment to call me out and say he’ll give me the rematch. We have completely different plans, and a rematch with him is not in them. I think with everything that we’ve done, I deserve something bigger than a rematch with Movsar.”

Time will tell what the UFC matchmakers want to do for Lopes’ next fight.