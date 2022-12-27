Tracy Cortez opens up about her struggles with mental health following UFC Orlando withdrawal

Tracy Cortez plans on prioritizing her mental before returning to the octagon.

On Monday, Cortez provided her followers with an update on her state of mind after withdrawing from her scheduled bout with Amanda Ribas at UFC Orlando on Dec.3. At the time, the UFC labelled the withdrawal as a medical issue. Since then, neither Cortez nor the promotion has cleared it up until now.

Cortez addressed the matter on Instagram through a post and several stories.

Tracy Cortez reveals personal struggles outside of fighting

“I know after my fight I’ve been a little MIA here on social media,” Cortez wrote on Instagram. “I’m gonna be as honest as I can be. I’m currently in a place in my life where I’ve just been going through it, physically and mentally.

“I want to say I haven’t been in the right head space since sometime in August. Life has been testing me under circumstances that I least expected. I’m currently healing, I’m prioritizing my mental health and just taking life a day at a time.”

Cortez fought just once in 2022, securing a unanimous decision victory over Melissa Gatto in May. The victory moved the flyweight standout to ten consecutive victories, keeping her undefeated UFC record intact.

The 29-year-old gave no indication on when fans can expect to see her back, saying: “In all honestly I don’t know BUT I will be back, strong, and with a purpose far greater then I’ve ever had before. I don’t quit. I’ve never been one to give up. I’m a fighter. I’m a warrior. I’ve been fighting with battles and life since I could remember and this is just another stage in life that I will come out victorious in. I don’t and wait for the storm to pass, I walk through it with my head high.”

Following the post, Cortez also posted a series of Instagram stories, adding, “I went through my camp extremely depressed” and that withdrawing from UFC Orlando left her broken.

Despite having her own dreams to achieve in mixed martial arts, Cortez’s main priority at this time is taking care of herself.

“We give everything that we possibly can and we leave it all, every ounce of us in every session,” Cortez said. “I feel like training camp takes a toll on me and I think every fighter can to a certain level relate spiritually, physically obviously, mentally, it takes a toll on us. I gave it all I had and not fighting has kind of left me a little lost.

“But I’m OK, I’m keeping myself healthy and making my mental state, my state of my mind, my mental health, I’m making it a priority.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Watch Cortez open up on mental health struggles