Charles Oliveira opens up on UFC title loss to Islam Makhachev: “There’s no real explanation”

Charles Oliveira is opening up on his UFC title loss to Islam Makhachev.

It was Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) this past October at UFC 280 where ‘do Bronx’ lost via submission at 3:16 of Round 2. It was a battle for the 155-pound belt which was vacant at the time, giving the Russian the new found title.

Prior to that loss, Oliveira missed weight at UFC 274 and although defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) he was stripped of the lightweight title.

Oliveira’s very impressive 11 fight winning streak had come to an end.

During an interview with ‘Super Lutas’, Oliveira shared his thoughts on the loss against Makhachev (h/t MMAMania):

“Against Makhachev, I didn’t feel any pressure. He was just better than me. I haven’t watched that fight back yet. It doesn’t make any difference to me. It wasn’t a bad night, it was just 15 bad minutes. Ten to 20 bad minutes. There’s nothing else to say. You know I always tell the truth. I already thought about it, but there’s no real explanation.”

Continuing, Charles Oliveira said:

“I wouldn’t change anything in a rematch. I know how much I trained. As far as the fight goes, what can I say other than that Islam was better than me. I wouldn’t change the camp nor the weight cut, I wouldn’t change absolutely anything. I don’t know exactly what happened, but Islam was better than me on that night.”

As for what is next for the Brazilian, he’s taking a bit of time off before he ventures back into the Octagon.

Makhachev, on the other hand, is preparing for the defence of his lightweight title in his upcoming battle with Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) which takes place on Saturday, February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Who would you like to see Charles Oliveira fight next?

