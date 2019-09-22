Tony Ferguson wants Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 245

Top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson wants to fight UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 245.

The UFC’s year-end card takes place December 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s the date “El Cucuy” is requesting to fight “The Eagle” in one of the most highly-anticipated battles in MMA history. Here’s what Ferguson said on Twitter.

“Pretty Sure We Can Make Some Room For Good Ol’Fathead @TeamKhabib #TeamTiramisuTakeover @ufc @danawhiteMake It Happen #DefendorVacate #Accepted @BallengeeGroup Dec 14 -Champ Sh*t Only”

Ferguson is the No. 1 contender for the lightweight title. He holds an all-time record of 15-1 in the Octagon, including his current 12-fight win streak. In his last fight at UFC 238 in June, Ferguson defeated Donald Cerrone via TKO. He defeated Anthony Pettis via TKO in his fight before that. He is the former UFC interim lightweight champion, having had his belt stripped after being injured during a freak accident tripping over a television cable.

As for Nurmagomedov, he’s a perfect 28-0 during his incredible unbeaten UFC career. Like Ferguson, Nurmagomedov is also on a 12-fight win streak inside the UFC at the moment. In his last fight, Nurmagomedov defeated Dustin Poirier via submission at UFC 242. He defeated Conor McGregor by submission at UFC 229 the fight before that. If Nurmagomedov is indeed booked to fight Ferguson, it would be the first fight in UFC history between two fighters on 12-fight win streaks inside the Octagon. Safe to say it would be a massive fight.

The Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov matchup has been booked and scrapped four times in the past, but perhaps the fifth time is the charm. If this bout is added to UFC 245, it would give that card three title fights, joining Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie for the UFC women’s bantamweight title, and Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight title.

Would you like to see Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov added to UFC 245?