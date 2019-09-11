UFC 245 could feature three title fights

The UFC’s year-end pay-per-view card this December in Las Vegas, UFC 245, could potentially feature three title fights on it for a true blockbuster end to 2019.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani speculated that the UFC could consider stacking UFC 245 with three title fights. Here’s what the scribe tweeted.

Speaking of the Dec. 14 ppv, wouldn’t be surprised if they end up with 3 title fights or at the very least 2 on that card (Nunes, Holloway, Usman). — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 10, 2019

It is worth noting that Helwani mentioned that he doesn’t see Jon Jones fighting on the UFC 245 card. There were rumbling that Jones could potentially face off against Jan Blachowicz on the card, but Blachowicz was booked to fight Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in Brazil instead.

Helwani does mention UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes as a possibility to be on the card. It was previously reported that Nunes would rematch top contender Germaine de Randamie at this event, but UFC president Dana White recently said that the fight wasn’t a done deal.

He also mentions UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman being on the card, likely against Colby Covington. The two were supposed to meet at UFC 244 this November in New York, but the promotion opted to go a different route and booked Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal as the main event for that card.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has also been linked to fight at UFC 245 against Alexander Volkanovski, but again that’s not a done deal. As well, Tony Ferguson recently said he wanted to fight UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 245. And Dana White mentioned Weili Zhang as a possibility for this card as the promotion wants to bring her next fight to the USA.

With so few cards left before 2019 is up, the UFC could very well opt for a blockbuster show to end the year, and right now it’s looking like UFC 245 is going to be an incredibly-stacked card to close out the year with a bang.

Do you think the UFC will put three title fights on UFC 245, and if so, which three title fights would you like to see?