Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski booked for UFC 245

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will put his title on the line at UFC 245 when he takes on challenger Alexander Volkanovski.

The Daily Telegraph confirmed the fight between Holloway and Volkanovski for UFC 245, which takes place December 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Journalist Nick Walshaw tweeted the news. Journalist John Hyon Ko was the first to report news of the fight back in August, but now it’s confirmed.

BREAKING: Aussie UFC fighter @alexvolkanovski confirmed for #UFC245 title fight in Las Vegas. Massive. Australia could have two world champs by Christmas: https://t.co/zrf4c3Cjko @telegraph_sport — nick walshaw (@nickwalshaw) September 21, 2019

The report says the UFC signed off on the bout last night. The promotion has yet to officially announce the fight, but it’s expected to be revealed shortly. UFC president Dana White recently confirmed UFC 245 would have three title fights.

Max Holloway (21-4) is coming off of a decision win over Frankie Edgar at UFC 240 to bounce back from a disappointing decision loss to Dustin Poirier back at UFC 236 which snapped his 13-fight win streak. Remember, though, that fight with Poirier was at lightweight. At featherweight, Holloway hasn’t lost since a decision defeat to Conor McGregor back in 2013. Since then he’s been as dominant of a champion as you can find in the UFC, with two TKO wins over former champ Jose Aldo, a TKO win over Anthony Pettis and a TKO win over Brian Ortega.

Volkanovski (20-1) is getting a shot at the UFC title after going a perfect 7-0 in his first seven fights in the UFC. In his last fight at UFC 237 in May, Volkanovski defeated Aldo via unanimous decision to emerge as a top contender. He also has a knockout win over Chad Mendes on his resume. Dating back to 2013, Volkanovski is on a 17-fight win streak and has only lost once in his entire MMA career.

This should be an amazing fight between two featherweight studs in their prime, and the addition of this fight to UFC 245 makes it a very strong card.

