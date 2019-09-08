Mike Brown praises Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov following UFC 242

American Top Team coach Mike Brown praised his student Dustin Poirier as well as Khabib Nurmagomedov following the conclusion to UFC 242.

Brown, a long-time featherweight in the UFC and WEC, is one of Poirier’s main coaches at ATT. After the fight was over, he took to social media to praise his pupil as well as his opponent Nurmagomedov, who finished Poirier in the third round by rear-naked choke.

Here’s what Brown had to say on his social media.

Even though we fell behind early, I never counted him out. Dp is a natural born fighter with incredible talent. He will be back on top I’m certain, if anyone is capable, it’s @dustinpoirier . Much respect to the bear @khabib_nurmagomedov , he’s an unparalleled champ. pic.twitter.com/Mvk1NdVPk3 — Mike Brown (@mikebrownmma) September 8, 2019

Poirier has spent his entire MMA career trying to get a UFC lightweight title shot. After beating Max Holloway at UFC 236 to become the interim champ, he finally got the title shot he long deserved against Nurmagomedov, but he ultimately came up short. Although Poirier had his moments during the fight, both on the feet and on the ground, for the most part Nurmagomedov controlled the action with his vaunted wrestling game, ultimately sinking in the fight-ending rear naked choke in the third round to once again defend his title. The loss snapped Poirier’s six-fight unbeaten streak inside the Octagon.

As for Nurmagomedov, he’s now a perfect 28-0 during his MMA career and has to be mentioned in the conversation with the sport’s all-time greats. He has consistently drew the praise of his opponents’ coaches following his fights against them, and Brown is no exception as he used the opportunity to praise “the bear.” For Nurmagomedov’s next fight, either Tony Ferguson or Conor McGregor seem to make sense. But one day, don’t be surprised if Poirier gets a rematch.

