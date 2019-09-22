Carla Esparza says fans showered her with beer at UFC Mexico City

UFC women’s strawweight Carla Esparza says that fans showered her with beer following her majority decision win over Alexa Grasso at UFC Mexico City.

MMAjunkie.com’s John Morgan tweeted out the unfortunate news after the event. Here’s what he said.

Carla Esparza just told us backstage someone poured a beer on her when she was walking out of the octagon. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) September 22, 2019

“Carla Esparza just told us backstage someone poured a beer on her when she was walking out of the octagon.”

In the post-fight scrum with reporters following the event, Esparza expanded on the fans throwing debris into the Octagon.

“I hate that type of behaviour. This is a sport. We all go out there and we give it our all. We work so hard to lead up to these fights. I wish those people — obviously that’s not everyone here — would have more respect,” Esparza said.

Despite having a beer poured on her, Esparza said that she wouldn’t let those foolish fans that did pour beer on her let them ruin the experience of fighting in front of the Mexican fans.

“It put a damper on (the experience), but I’ve been so welcomed here in Mexico. Even a family opened their home to me, their gym to me. There’s been so many amazing fans out here, so it doesn’t put a bad taste in my mouth for all of Mexico,” Esparza said. “I have Mexican blood in it. There’s so many amazing people here, it’s just unfortunate there’s some bad apples in the crowd.”

Esparza also told reporters that her arm was sore after nearly being armbarred by Grasso during the fight, but she said she’s expected to make a full recovery in a short period of time. For now, she’s looking forward to going home and seeing her dog, and then returning to the Octagon in what she hopes is a title fight her next time out.

