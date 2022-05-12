Tony Ferguson opens up on KO loss to Michael Chandler, says it “was a scary feeling not remembering anything”

Tony Ferguson has opened up on his knockout loss to Michael Chandler.

At UFC 274, Ferguson was looking to snap his three-fight losing streak in a very fan-friendly matchup against Chandler. Although ‘El Cucuy’ was coming off three losses in a row, he did much better than many expected in the first round. However, just seconds into the round Chandler landed a massive front kick that knocked Ferguson out cold.

Now, days after the loss, Ferguson took to social media to open up on the knockout and said he lost his memory after it.

“NewEnergy” ThanksCoach for takin’ the time to keep me Active Crew I Took a big kick to the dome this past Saturday inside that Octagon… It put me out for a longtime It was a scary feeling not remembering anything from beginning of second round all the way until I walked up to the ambulance I thank God EVERYDAY I made the trip back to reality,” Ferguson wrote on Instagram. “All jokes aside, I didn’t mean to scare you all, should have done things different like keep my “Hands Up & Chin Down.” My fault I lost, props to Chandler for the highlight real finish. I have many things to work on, not just competing. One Battle At A Time. I’m not perfect by any means, but I’ll continue to strive for it in-N-out of the practice room ( Perfection: an unobtainable goal).

“Someone wise once told me “Perfect practice makes perfect.” There’s always more to learn & being coachable is big. I’m Beyond greatful my movements are ok, my bones are intact & except for a slight headache in the mornings I’m glad to be back & doing what I Love (light duty) I want to be better than yesterday for sure,.. not for anyone else but for me. Making good adjustments daily, and will continue to do so- Champ -XTA2- Hometeam 🇺🇸🇲🇽 # Thanks For Being Great, You’re The Best Crew A Type Of Guy Like Me Could Ask For *respect* Gonna watch my fight now for the first time B# Cleared and ready to learn again,” Ferguson concluded.

The hope for many is Tony Ferguson takes the right amount of time to heal following the nasty KO loss. When and who he will fight in his return is uncertain but ‘El Cucuy’ will look to right the ship next time out.

What do you make of Tony Ferguson opening up on the KO loss?

