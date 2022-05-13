Frank Camacho finally healthy again after car crash, excited to “throw leather” with Manuel Torres: “I see what the matchmakers are doing”

Frank Camacho will finally make the walk to the Octagon again after a hectic two years.

After Camacho suffered a TKO loss to Justin Jaynes in June of 2020, he was booked to fight Brok Weaver in September. Yet, on fight week he tested positive for COVID and the fight was scratched. The bad luck didn’t stop there as he was set to return at UFC 263 against Matt Frevola but once again on fight week, he was involved in a serious car crash that has kept him out of the Octagon for nearly a year.

“2020 I was supposed to fight Brok Weaver, tested positive for COVID that week and that fight got scratched. Was set to return in June of 2021 against Matt Frevola and I was picking up headgear, we were on the way back home on fight week and I freaking get into a car wreck, dude,” Camacho said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m from the islands, you are probably driving a max of 45 miles an hour, it was pretty crazy. First off, luckily my coach and I and everyone involved are still here I separated my shoulder and I had two herniated discs but nothing as bad as what could’ve possibly happened with cars flipping and everything.”

Once Camacho was healthy, he was excited to see who he would get in his return. He will face Manuel Torres at UFC Vegas 54 which is an opponent Camacho didn’t know much about but after looking him up, he expects a very fan-friendly fight.

“I don’t know too much about him,” Camacho said. “I do know when I first made my debut, I was hungry and dangerous, I saw his fight on the Contender Series, and I have seen some fights outside of that. He will throw leather and will try and stop you, a lot of first-round finishes so it will be a good one.”

Although Frank Camacho knows Manuel Torres is dangerous in the first round, he says he can’t just hope the fight gets extended. Instead, he says he expects a wild fight, but the big difference for Camacho is his mind as he says he is now fully focused on doing what is needed to get the win.

“I’m not banking on that, I’m a first-round finisher too. If we end up getting into an exchange and I get the first round finish, hey freaking right on,” Camacho explained. “If it goes into a three-round grinder, I’m just so excited to get back into the fight game, I’m just grateful for the opportunity… I see what the matchmakers are doing, I obviously see myself getting the win. He’s going to bring the heat but I’m tough and I’m strong and I think the x-factor here is I’m in such a great mind space.”

Should Camacho get his hand raised, the plan is to be as active as possible this year as he believes this is a re-introduction of himself to the UFC.

“I think a win is a re-introduction of Frank Camacho. Fighting a guy in his debut is a dangerous dude, but I’m not really concerned about what other people are thinking,” Camacho concluded. “I have a lot of things I want to showcase and prove to myself, it’s been a long time coming.”

Do you think Frank Camacho will beat Manuel Torres at UFC Vegas 54?