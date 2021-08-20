Khabib Nurmagomedov says Tony Ferguson should retire: “Tell me how he can make a comeback?”

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t think Tony Ferguson can turn his career around and believes “El Cucuy” should retire from MMA due to his losing streak.

Ferguson is on a three-fight losing streak and has been dominated in all three fights. However, he still has only lost to the best in the lightweight division and is the sixth-ranked lightweight. Yet, for Khabib Nurmagomedov, due to the fact Ferguson has been dominated in three straights fights and taken so much damage, the former lightweight champ believes El Cucuy needs to retire.

“He is 38-years-old, tell me how he can make a comeback? He was dominated in his last three bouts,” Nurmagomedov said at a press conference (h/t RT Sport). “Different styles, a striker, a grappler Dariush, Oliveira, Gaethje, they all dominated him both standing up and on the ground. When you are 38, I believe you have to pull the brakes and there have to be people around him to say, hey, you are aging. You have to stop.”

Despite Nurmagomedov thinking Ferguson should retire, it’s unlikely El Cucuy will. He has been vocal about wanting to fight again and getting back into the win column. If he loses that one, perhaps El Cucuy will walk away like Nurmagomedov thinks he should do.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the former UFC lightweight champion and retired following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje. He ended his career with a record of 29-0 and held wins over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Al Iaquinta, Rafael dos Anjos, and Edson Barboza among others. Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were also scheduled to compete five different times but for a variety of reasons canceled the fight and unfortunately, they never got the chance to fight inside the Octagon.

