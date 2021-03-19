Tony Ferguson explains decision to change up his camp and add Freddie Roach: “When a corner of mine wouldn’t work on simple slip drills I knew I had to make changes”

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson explained his decision to change up his camp and add Freddie Roach to his training staff.

Ferguson is coming off of back-to-back losses to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira in his last two fights and knew he had to make serious changes going forward. It wasn’t that long ago that Ferguson was one of the top lightweight fighters in the world. But after suffering two lopsided losses to Gaethje and Oliveira, he’s quickly fallen out of the elite at 155lbs. With Ferguson looking to bounce back in his career, he’s now enlisted the help of one of the best boxing coaches in the world to help him out, bringing Roach into his camp.

“El Cucuy” recently announced that he will be working with Roach ahead of his upcoming fight camp before his fight against Beneil Dariush, and he explained why on social media.

CoachArmandAnthony” I Used To Not Get Hit. Then I Changed Things Up A Bit. Had -2- Figure It Out After Getting Hit More And More Each Fight. Decided Not To Take Anymore Unnecessary Damage Made The Mandatory Changes Promised My Faith/Family/Friends I Would Not Take Damage Like The Last Few Fights When A Corner Of Mine Wouldn’t Work On Simple Slip Drills I Knew I Had To Make Changes. When A Cornerman Forgot Water During The Round Mid Fight I Knew I Had To Make Changes. When I Got Sick and Tired Of Being Sick and Tired, I Did Something About It, Quit Bitchin’ & Went To Work. Lots Of Cool Things Coming Up,.. Been Working Hard. Ferguson Seriously. Check It Out Crew If Looking At Someone’s IG Makes You Envious or Jealous (Instead Of Being Happy For Them), Stop Drop And Gimme Push-ups. It’s Better To Be Sore Than A Sore-Loser. Champ Shit Only Love you My Son ArmandAnthony, My Best Friend. Thanks For Running Practice Fergalish w/ The Comida Assist, Thanks Mamacita

What do you think about Tony Ferguson adding Freddie Roach into his corner?