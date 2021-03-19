UFC Vegas 22 weigh-in results: One fight canceled, one fighter misses weight

The official weigh-in results for Saturday’s UFC Vegas 22 card are in place, and one fighter missed weight and one fight was canceled.

Headliners Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland both successfully weighed in at or under the non-title middleweight limit of 186lbs. Brunson came right in at 186, while Holland actually came a bit underweight at 183lbs. In the co-headliner, both Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell successfully weighed in at 155.5lbs under the non-title limit of 186lbs. Both the UFC Vegas 22 main event and the co-main event are now official and we are good to go there.

Elsewhere on the card, UFC bantamweight Jesse Strader missed weight for his promotional debut, coming in at 137.5lbs for his fight against Montel Jackson. Strader was fined 20% of his purse for missing weight, but the fight will go on as anticipated. However, the women’s bantamweight bout between Julija Stoliarenko and Julia Avila will not. After Stoliarenko collapsed on the scale twice at the UFC Vegas 22 weigh-ins, the fight was then canceled.

UFC Vegas 22 Main Card (7 pm ET)

Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183)

Lightweight bout: Gregor Gillespie (155.5) vs. Brad Riddell (155.5)

Women’s strawweight bout: Cheyanne Buys (116) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (115)

Bantamweight bout: Gustavo Lopez () vs. Adrian Yanez (135)

Welterweight bout: Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (171)

Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa (264.5) vs. Harry Hunsucker (249)

UFC Vegas 22 Preliminary Card (4 pm ET)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Macy Chiasson (136) vs. Marion Reneau (136)

Lightweight bout: Grant Dawson (156) vs. Leonardo Santos (155.5)

Middleweight bout: Roman Dolidze (185) vs. Trevin Giles (185.5)

Bantamweight bout: Montel Jackson (136) vs. Jesse Strader (137.5)*

Flyweight bout: J.P. Buys (126) vs. Bruno Silva (126)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Julia Avila (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)**

*Jesse Strader missed weight and was fined 20% of his purse. The fight with Montel Jackson will go on as planned (via MMAjunkie.com).

**Julija Stoliarenko collapsed on the scale after making weight and her fight against Julia Avila was canceled.