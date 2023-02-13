Islam Makhachev proclaims himself “the best fighter in the world” following UFC 284 win over Alexander Volkanovksi

Islam Makhachev is proclaiming himself ‘the best fighter in the world’ following his UFC 284 win over Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC 284 took place this past weekend at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Headlining the event was Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) vs Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) in the lightweight bout. It was Makhachev who emerged victorious via unanimous decision defending his lightweight title.

With the win, Makhachev handed ‘The Great’ his first UFC loss, and in doing so, snapped the Australian star’s 22-fight winning streak.

At the Saturday evening post-fight press conference, Makhachev told the media that beating Volkanovski makes him the best fighter in the world:

“It doesn’t matter how I won today, now I’m not just champion, I’m the best fighter in the world. I am very happy. Now people are going to call me not just champ, but ‘best fighter in the world.’ This is my dream, and it doesn’t matter how I won, I’m very happy.”

Continuing, the lightweight champion said (h/t MMAFighting):

“It was a hard fight with Volkanovski because of many things. I come from another country, more than 13,000 kilometers from my country, I come with my team, and the time is changed, and we come to the arena early morning, many things. But I don’t prepare myself for easy fights.”

Concluding the Islam Makhachev said:

“We fight not for the belt, but for who is going to be the best fighter in the world. That’s why it was a hard fight.

The Dagestan native believes he can now rightfully assume his place as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in all of MMA.

Although even if the UFC rankings put Makhachev at No.1, the upcoming Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) vs Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA) heavyweight match-up at UFC 285, which takes place on Saturday March 4th, could put his status in jeopardy.

Were you watching Saturday night? Do you agree with Makhachevs’ own assessment that he is the ‘best fighter in the world’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!