Tom Aspinall is not interested in fighting for the UFC interim heavyweight title: “I think there are other people that deserve it more”

UFC star Tom Aspinall has said he isn’t all too interested in fighting for the interim heavyweight title right now.

Within the context of the heavyweight division in the UFC, there are few fighters as exciting as Tom Aspinall. The Englishman continues to tear through just about everyone the promotion puts in his way and at UFC London last month, the youngster made short work of Alexander Volkov with an impressive first round submission triumph.

From there, he decided to use his post-fight interview to call out Tai Tuivasa for a potential showdown later this year.

Between Tuivasa, Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones there’s been a whole lot of talk about an interim belt being created in the absence of Francis Ngannou. Tom Aspinall, though, told Shakiel Mahjouri that he isn’t that bothered about the gold at this moment in time.

“My time came basically because I couldn’t any other fights in any other organizations,” Aspinall said. “I would have loved more fights. The same as how I would have loved more fights before I fought someone like Volkov or someone like [Andrei] Arlovski or [Serghei] Spivak or all them kind of guys. I would have loved more experience before I fight them guys. I’m kind of a product of my own success, I guess. I’m struggling to get that experience against anybody else. To be honest, I was sure that someone like Volkov would give me them kind of rounds but, obviously, that didn’t work out that way.”

“That’s not really something that I think about [the interim title]. I’m not interested in that, really,” Aspinall said. “I think there are other people that deserve it more like Stipe [Miocic] or Jon Jones. There are definitely other people who deserve it more than me. I’ve only just broken into the top 10. I’m not looking at doing any of that stuff. Look at Ciryl Gane, he was this close to beating Ngannou. People like that guy deserve it way more than me.”

