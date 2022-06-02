Chael Sonnen slams Tom Aspinall for his humble media approach: “Aspinall does interviews like a 13-year-old fan”

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes Tom Aspinall has been making some big mistakes with his humble media approach.

The product of Manchester, England, Aspinall (12-2 MMA), has gone a perfect 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in July of 2020. The English heavyweight has scored stoppages in all five of those wins, with four victories coming in the very first round.

Despite his meteoric rise up the heavyweight ranks, Tom Aspinall recently said he shouldn’t be considered as a possible participant in a potential interim title fight as there are other fighters who deserve it more.

While some fans and analysts have praised Aspinall for his humble approach, former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is singing a different tune. ‘The American Gangster’ believes the Manchester native has made some big mistakes with his recent remarks.

“Aspinall does interviews like a 13-year-old fan,” said Sonnen. “Aspinall cuts an interview that he should not receive a title shot. Somebody else should, he’s not ready for it. All right, we got a young guy who wants to show a sense of humility, who never should have done an interview that said that. But everybody’s gotta have a mistake before they can make a correction.”

Chael Sonnen continued:

“If I had time and he hadn’t pissed me off so bad, I would offer, ‘Don’t ever say anything else, every interview and press conference that you go to, I will show up with a bullhorn and make a whole big scene of it. You stand there and don’t say anything, I will have you fighting for the belt within 12 months.’ That’s the plan anyway, that you’re getting in the way of!” (h/t Sportskeeda MMA)

Tom Aspinall is set to face Curtis Blaydes in his next Octagon appearance on July 23rd. The winner of that fight will be in prime position for a shot at the title.

