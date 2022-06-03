Henry Cejudo rips “smart little hoe” Aljamain Sterling for ducking him: “Relish and cherish my belt”

Henry Cejudo has blasted Aljamain Sterling as he claims the reigning UFC bantamweight champion is ducking him.

After Sterling became the bantamweight champ he hinted at a matchup with Cejudo and that talk only increased after ‘Triple C’ announced he was back in the USADA testing pool. However, after Cejudo and Sterling did a face-to-face sit down on Daniel Cormier’s YouTube channel ‘Triple C’ claims ‘Funkmaster’ stopped bringing up his name for a reason.

Since I told this man what I would do to him on the sit down with @dc_mma he stopped bringing my name up. You a smart little hoe @funkmasterMMA relish and cherish my belt. Two of those so called legends lasted one round and the other two. @danawhite pic.twitter.com/UGQ8XFHpAq — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 2, 2022

Cejudo has this comment after Sterling said he wanted to fight TJ Dillashaw, Jose Aldo, or Dominick Cruz for his legacy. Of course, all are former champions and as Cejudo said, he left off him for a reason after he went face-to-face with him.

Henry Cejudo (16-2) has not fought since he scored a TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 to defend his bantamweight title for the first time. He then announced his retirement but has now made it clear he is coming back and wants to reclaim his titles. He’s also the former flyweight champ as he holds notable wins over Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, Marlon Moraes, and Sergio Pettis among others.

Aljamain Sterling (21-3) is coming off a split decision win over Petr Yan to defend his belt after he won the title by DQ. His next fight has not been announced but it looks like it will be Dillashaw and after that, perhaps Aldo or Cejudo get their shot. But, it does seem likely that Cejudo will need to get one win before he gets a title shot.

What do you make of Henry Cejudo blasting Aljamain Sterling?

