TJ Dillashaw responds to challenge from Jose Aldo

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has responded after receiving a challenge from Jose Aldo this evening.

Aldo (29-7 MMA) returned to the Octagon this evening for a bantamweight bout with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera’. After two rounds of back and forth action, the former UFC featherweight champion in Jose Aldo was able to turn in a dominant final five minutes to emerge victorious.

Official UFC Vegas 17 Result: Jose Aldo def. Marlon Vera by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

The win snapped a three-fight losing skid for Aldo, who had previously suffered setbacks to Alex Volkanovski, Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan respectively.

In his post fight interview, ‘The King of Rio’ proceeded to callout former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw for his next fight.

Dillashaw (16-4 MMA) clearly caught wind of Aldo’s callout and responded to the challenge with the following statement on Twitter.

I heard everyone is calling me out, cause they all know that’s my belt 🥱 @ufc — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) December 20, 2020

TJ Dillashaw has not competed since suffering a first round TKO loss to Henry Cejudo in his bid to become a promotional champ-champ. Shortly following the loss it was revealed that ‘Killashaw’ had tested positive for numerous banned substances including EPO. TJ was handed a lengthy suspension from USADA but is eligible to return to action next month.

Prior to his loss to ‘Triple C’, TJ Dillashaw had strung together four straight victories which included two knockout wins over his bitter rival Cody Garbrandt.

Would you like to see the UFC book a bantamweight bout between Aldo and Dillashaw following tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020