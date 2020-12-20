Marlon Vera issues statement following loss to Jose Aldo at UFC Vegas 17

Marlon Vera was hoping to pick-up his seventh win in his past eight fights when he squared off with Jose Aldo at tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event.

Vera (16-7-1 MMA) had entered Saturday’s bout riding a wave of momentum after handing Sean O’Malley the first loss of his career in his most previous effort at UFC 252.

Meanwhile, Jose Aldo (29-7 MMA) arrived in Las Vegas with hopes of snapping a the first three-fight losing skid of his professional career. ‘The King of Rio‘ had suffered a fifth round TKO loss to Petr Yan in his most previous effort at UFC 251.

Tonight’s Vera vs. Aldo bout started off quickly with the former featherweight kingpin seemingly getting the better of the striking game in round one. In round two ‘Chito’ was able to turn the tide in his favor seemingly squaring things up on the judges scorecards headed into the third and final round. In round three Jose Aldo was able to take Marlon Vera to the canvas where he proceeded to dominate the final five minutes of action.

Official Result: Aldo def. Vera by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Shortly following the tough loss Marlon Vera took to Twitter where he issued the following statement.

Gracias a todos por su apoyo. Thanks everyone for the support I’ll take care of the small details in the 3 round 🙏🏾 — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) December 20, 2020

Following his victory over ‘Chito’ this evening, Jose Aldo proceeded to callout former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. ‘Killashaw’ responded to Aldo’s challenge, but it doesn’t sound as if he is interested in fighting anyone not holding gold.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020