Pros react after Stephen Thompson defeats Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17

A key welterweight bout between perennial division contenders Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal headlined tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event.

Thompson (15-4-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since UFC 244 in November of 2019, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Vicente Luque. Prior that win, ‘Wonderboy’ was coming off the first knockout loss of his career thanks to a superman punch from Anthony Pettis.

Meanwhile, Geoff Neal (15-40-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s bout with Stephen Thompson on a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Mike Perry at UFC 245. ‘Handz of Steel’ had gone 5-0 inside of the Octagon since making his promotional debut in February of 2018.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 main event proved to be a twenty-five minute war. With that said, the battle was definitely won by Stephen Thompson. ‘Wonderboy’ battered Geoff Neal in the stand-up for the better parts of five rounds on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 17 Result: Stephen Thompson def. Geoff Neal by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Thompson defeating Neal below:

This main events gonna be a fun one!! #UFCVegas17 — The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) December 20, 2020

Neal. I have respect for both but ima go Neal. https://t.co/eUyi4VRRzB — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 20, 2020

Wonder boy footwork is looking extra crispy 👊🔥 #UFCVegas17 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 20, 2020

Fuuuuuu*k! Terrible spot for a cut. Smfh — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 20, 2020

Fighting Wonderboy is like fighting a ghost! He’s never there to be hit cleanly! #UFCVegas17 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 20, 2020

Wonder boy is such a nice guy he doesn’t wanna hit him of the cut on his eye #ufcvegas17 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 20, 2020

When @WonderboyMMA in his groove, I’m not sure there’s a better striker in the game. His footwork, angles, counters, stance switches etc are so much to deal with. A lot of great fighters out there but very few if any can do what Stephen does. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 20, 2020

I love watching wonder boy, him in a small cage is even better. 🙌🏽 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) December 20, 2020

Wonderboy is a gangster!! Bit down on his gum shield and went to war when called upon due to his injured leg. . Massive respect #UFCVegas17 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 20, 2020

Thompson, on a compromised leg when his whole style depends on movement, is still throwing with bad intentions. Offense as defense, brilliant! #UFCVegas17 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 20, 2020

Masterful — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 20, 2020

Woooow Standing round of applause please! #UFCVegas17 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 20, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020