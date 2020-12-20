Pros react after Stephen Thompson defeats Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17

By
Chris Taylor
-
Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, UFC Vegas 17

A key welterweight bout between perennial division contenders Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal headlined tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event.

Thompson (15-4-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since UFC 244 in November of 2019, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Vicente Luque. Prior that win, ‘Wonderboy’ was coming off the first knockout loss of his career thanks to a superman punch from Anthony Pettis.

Meanwhile, Geoff Neal (15-40-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s bout with Stephen Thompson on a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Mike Perry at UFC 245. ‘Handz of Steel’ had gone 5-0 inside of the Octagon since making his promotional debut in February of 2018.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 main event proved to be a twenty-five minute war. With that said, the battle was definitely won by Stephen Thompson. ‘Wonderboy’ battered Geoff Neal in the stand-up for the better parts of five rounds on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 17 Result: Stephen Thompson def. Geoff Neal by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Thompson defeating Neal below:

Who would you like to see Stephen Thompson fight next following his decision over Geoff Neal this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020