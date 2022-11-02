TJ Dillashaw claps back at Cody Garbrandt after his recent callout: “How’s that guy even still in the UFC?”

TJ Dillashaw says it makes no sense to face Cody Garbrandt when he returns from his shoulder injury.

In the co-main event of UFC 280, Dillashaw was looking to reclaim the bantamweight title but suffered a second-round TKO loss to Aljamain Sterling. Just seconds into the fight, Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder and it kept popping out throughout the scrap.

After the fight, Dillashaw said he would be having surgery but was adamant he would fight again. With that, his rival in Garbrandt took a shot at Dillashaw and called him out once he’s healthy.

This dude is a bitch. 10 days before our first fight the UFC flew me to Las Vegas to get epidural shots in my back because I couldn’t even walk I didn’t make any excuses or cry about it after I lost this cheating bastard. Me vs tj book that shit epo can’t save you anymore. https://t.co/vXFMwf0ybG — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 30, 2022

TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt fought twice at UFC 207 and UFC 217 with ‘Killashaw’ winning both fights by KO. Yet, in Dillashaw’s next bout, he was caught for EPO and was suspended for two years which is why Garbrandt wants those fights back.

However, once Dillashaw is able to return, he doesn’t think fighting Garbrandt makes any sense at all. As well, he doesn’t think ‘No Love’ will even be in the UFC in a year once he’s able to fight again.

“I don’t even look into it,” Dillashaw said on The MMA Hour about Garbrandt’s callout. “I mean, that makes zero sense to me at all. How is that guy even still in the UFC? He’s lost five of his last six fights, I’m fighting for world titles. It’s a reach, it’s a way to stay (in the news). I mean, he’ll probably have two losses again before I even come back so it won’t even be worth my effort.”

If Garbrandt does string together some wins while Dillashaw is off, perhaps a trilogy can come to fruition. The two are bitter rivals and it would be a big fight, but Dillashaw doesn’t think it will happen.

Would you like to see TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt 3?

