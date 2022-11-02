Arnold Allen calls to be one-half of UFC interim featherweight title fight next: “Everything seems to be pointing toward that happening”

Arnold Allen believes if there’s a UFC featherweight interim title, he needs to be involved.

‘Almighty’ is fresh off the first main event of his career last Saturday against Calvin Kattar. In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, Allen scored a second-round TKO, after his foe suffered a knee injury.

- Advertisement -

With the stoppage, the Brit moved his winning streak to 12. Prior to his win over Kattar, Allen defeated names such as Dan Hooker, Gilbert Melendez, Sodiq Yusuff, and more. With a winning streak such as that, many believe that he should fight for gold.

However, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is out of the division for the moment. ‘The Great’ is aiming to face the newly crowned lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev next year.

- Advertisement -

In the event that fight happens, there’s a chance that an interim title will be up for grabs at 145-pounds. If that is the case, Arnold Allen believes he should be a part of the interim clash, as he revealed on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

According to the featherweight contender, all signs are pointing to the interim title being made. When that happens, he believes that he should be involved.

“If they are going to be doing an interim title, I want to be a part of that,” stated Allen on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “I feel like I should be one-half of that. No, [I don’t know for sure they’re making an interim title], but all the talk seems to be that, right?”

He continued, “Everything seems to be pointing toward that happening. That would be cool [to fight for the title next].”

- Advertisement -

In the event that Arnold Allen fights for an interim title, no possible opponent has been named. However, both Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez have called for a title shot in recent months.

What do you make of this news? Do you agree? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -