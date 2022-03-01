Tim Elliott says there’s no “danger factor” against Tagir Ulanbekov, plans to finish him early at UFC 272

Tim Elliott says he’s finally excited to fight for the first time in a long time.

Elliott is set to return at UFC 272 against Tagir Ulanbekov and the former UFC flyweight title challenger is stoked to be fighting in front of fans again.

“Anything to get out of the Apex. I’m so stoked to be back in front of the fans. Just being in the big cage, in front of fans is a huge plus to me,” Elliott said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Also, being a part of a big pay-per-view card adds some pressure but I couldn’t be more excited to fight. It’s been a while since I’ve been excited to fight, being stuck in the Apex and the hotel it takes a lot of the fun out of it.”

When Elliott got told the fight was on, he began wathcing tape of his opponents two UFC fights and admits he didn’t think Ulanbekov looked all that impressive. Not only does he think Ulanbekov could’ve lost those fights, he also claims that Tagir does not pose a “danger factor”.

“I’ve seen his both his UFC fights, both close fights, and arguably lost both fights. I don’t know, there isn’t a huge danger factor,” Elliott said. “I don’t watch too much tape, I let James (Krause) do that and he puts together a game plan. I’m a soldier man, I like to take orders and listen. Tagir is a guy you can’t sit on the bottom with, he’s one of Khabib’s guys.”

Why Tim Elliott doesn’t think there’s a danger factor is simple. He says Tagir Ulanbekov doesn’t have KO power or won’t pull off any crazy submissions. With that, Elliott says he can go out there and have fun.

For Elliott, he believes when he is having fun that is when he is at his best. With him not having to worry about getting knocked out, Elliott believes he will not only get his hand raised but he will find a stoppage win.

“I’m going to be hard for him to get his hands on, but look, at the end of the day, I’m a wrestler too. More than likely we will end up on the ground at some point, I can’t help but shoot takedowns even if I’m winning in the standup,” Elliott said. “I just have to be a lot smarter than I was in my last fight. I’m fighting to win, I’m looking to finish this guy and I know if I put the pressure on him, he kind of fades a little bit. I’m looking to finish him and put him out of there early.

“For me, there’s not a huge danger factor, he’s not going out there and knocking guys out or a whole bunch of submissions,” Elliott later added. “It takes a whole bunch of stress off, like the worst-case scenario he takes me down and holds me down for three rounds like it’s terrible but that’s not brain damage or anything of that. I really feel like I will have fun and if I’m having fun I’m a problem.”

If Elliott gets his hand raised, he says he has two names in mind in Sumudaerji or Amir Albazi. Why he wants them is because he agreed to fight both of them before this fight but it never came to fruition.

“I think this will be my breakout fight, it’s been a while since I’ve really gone out and had fun in a fight. I’m going to do that on March 5… Honestly, I want to get these other fights I was scheduled against, either Sumudaerji or Amir Albazi as I’ve already agreed to fight them,” Elliott concluded.

Do you think Tim Elliott will beat Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC 272?