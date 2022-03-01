Just Scrap Radio Ep. 69 with Tim Elliott, Brian Kelleher, Dustin Jacoby, and Jalin Turner

The 69th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 272.

We’re first joined by the 13th-ranked flyweight, Tim Elliott (2:47). Next, UFC bantamweight, Brian Kelleher (18:48) comes on. UFC light heavyweight, Dustin Jacoby (35:07) joins the show. UFC lightweight, Jalin Turner (55:23) closes out the program.

Tim Elliott opens up the show to preview his UFC 272 fight against Tagir Ulanbekov. Tim discusses how the fight came together, how he was matched up with a few other opponents beforehand. He also touches on his last fight and training under James Krause. Elliott then talks about the state of the flyweight division and what a win does for him.

Brian Kelleher comes on to preview his UFC 272 fight against Umar Nurmagomedov. Keleher reveals this fight is at featherweight and explains why that is. He then talks about why he is so interested in this scrap. Kelleher discusses what a win does for him and a potential Sean O’Malley fight.

Dustin Jacoby then joins the show to preview his UFC 272 fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk. The light heavyweight contender talks about getting a chance to fight back in front of fans, and what a win over Oleksiejczuk does for him. He also talks about golf and how he believes he’s the best golfer in MMA.

Jalin Turner closes out the program to discuss his UFC 272 fight against Jamie Mullarkey. Jalin talks about him being on another pay-per-view in front of fans and his last win over Uros Medic. He also touches on the lightweight division and what a win over Mullarkey does for him in his career.

