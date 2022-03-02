Valentina Shevchenko set to defend flyweight title at UFC 275 against Taila Santos

Valentina Shevchenko has her next flyweight title defense set.

Shevchenko is booked to face Taila Santos at UFC 275 on June 11, according to MMAFighting although contracts have not been signed at this time. The event is targeted to take place in Singapore, Ariel Helwani reported on Tuesday, although no official location has been announced. The main event of the card will see Glover Teixeira defend his light heavyweight belt against Jiri Prochazka.

Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) is coming off a TKO win over Lauren Murphy back at UFC 266 to defend her flyweight belt for the sixth time. Shevchenko went 2-0 in 2021 with her other title defense being by TKO over Jessica Andrade at UFC 261.

Shevchenko won the vacant belt back at UFC 231 with a decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She also has title defenses over Jessica Eye by KO, Liz Carmouche by decision, Katlyn Chookiagan by TKO, and Jennifer Maia by decision. The 33-year-old also holds notable wins over Julianna Pena, Holly Holm, and Sarah Kaufman.

Taila Santos (19-1) is ranked fifth at flyweight and is coming off a first-round submission win over Joanne Wood in November. Prior to that, she beat Roxanne Modafferi, Gillian Robertson, and Taila Santos by decision. The Brazilian lost her promotional debut by split decision to Mara Romero Borella.

Santos earned her way into the UFC with a decision win over Estefani Almeida by decision on the Contender Series Brazil.

After Santos beat Wood it appeared she would be next in line for the belt as Valentina Shevchenko has cleared out the division. The champ has beat everyone ranked in the top-five except for Santos so there was no other option except for the Brazilian.

With the addition of Shevchenko vs. Santos, UFC 275 is as follows:

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka – light heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos – women’s flyweight title

Who do you think wins, Valentina Shevchenko or Taila Santos?