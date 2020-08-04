Khabib Nurmagomedov says he will take Justin Gaethje “into the deepest ocean and drown him”

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says he will take interim champion Justin Gaethje “into the deepest ocean and drown him” at UFC 254.

Nurmagomedov faces Gaethje on October 24 in the headliner of the UFC 254 pay-per-view. The card currently does not have a location or venue set but it figures to take place on either Fight Island in Abu Dhabi or at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Also on the card are a No. 1 contender fight between middleweights Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier, and a heavyweight bout between Walt Harris and Alexander Volkov.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan posted a video of Gaethje working out on his Instagram and Nurmagomedov highjacked the comments and posted some scary words for his upcoming opponent. He sent Gaethje a message, telling “The Highlight” that he will take his opponent “to the deepest ocean and drown him.” Take a look at what Nurmagomedov said below (via Chamatkar Sandhu).

Joe Rogan posted a video of Justin Gaethje working out and then Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped into the comments section 😳 #UFC254 (via @joerogan, @TeamKhabib) pic.twitter.com/f1TUCeTEBN — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 3, 2020

“Justin is a very nice guy and opponent for me, but when Octagon close he have to be ready not only boxing match, I’m not Dustin or Tony. I will take him into the deepest ocean and drown him,” wrote Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov was expected to fight long-time rival Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, but the coronavirus pandemic didn’t allow him to compete. Gaethje instead stepped in against Ferguson on short notice and ended up scoring the upset knockout to win the interim title. Nurmagomedov not only lost his fight at UFC 249 but he also lost his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov due to COVID-19. Despite losing his coach and father, Nurmagomedov decided that he didn’t want to take any time off and he will now return in the fall against Gaethje. This is a massive fight at 155lbs and the stakes couldn’t be any higher.

Who do you think wins, Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje?