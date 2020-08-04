Kevin Lee believes he’s “never fought someone” better than him

Kevin Lee is hoping to come back in early to mid-2021 with a new mindset.

Lee is coming off a submission loss to Charles Oliveira and following the event said he may take a few years off. Since then, he needed surgery on both knees which will keep him out of the Octagon until 2021.

When he comes back, Lee knows he will be a much different fighter and says he has only beaten himself.

“I’m not even thinking about matchups, to be honest with you. I’m thinking more than anything, coming back healthy and coming back strong,” Kevin Lee said to The Schmo. “I’ve never fought someone who was better than me, who really beat me, I’ve always beat myself. So, these next couple of months is just going to be focusing on not doing that shit no more. Not beating myself. Once that happens, I’ll be a world champion.”

Kevin Lee is currently ranked 10th in the lightweight division and someone many pundits have been high on. He started to work under Firas Zahabi at TriStar in Montreal which he has credited a ton in helping his mental game.

Before the loss to Oliveira, Lee scored a highlight-reel knockout win over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244 to snap his two-fight losing streak. There, he was submitted by Rafael dos Anjos and dropped a decision to Al Iaquinta.

“The Motown Phenom” did fight for UFC gold back at UFC 217. He was taking on Tony Ferguson for the interim belt. Yet, he suffered a submission loss, but Lee says it was more on him making a mental mistake.

There is no question Kevin Lee is super talented with his wrestling and striking. So, for him, he believes once he gets his mental game down there is no one in the world who can stop him.

What do you make of Kevin Lee saying he hasn’t fought anyone better than him before?