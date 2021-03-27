Thomas Almeida scoffs at Sean O’Malley’s undefeated claim ahead of UFC 260: “He can’t even own up to his mistakes”

Thomas Almeida can’t help but question the credibility of his UFC 260 opponent Sean O’Malley because ‘Sugar’ believes he is still undefeated.

Almeida (22-4 MMA) and O’Malley (12-1 MMA) are set to collide in a bantamweight bout on the main card of tomorrow night’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

Thomas Almeida will be looking to spoiler at UFC 260, this while attempting to snap his current three-fight losing skid. The Brazilian has not tasted victory since November of 2016, when he earned a TKO victory over Albert Morales.

Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a first round TKO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252. That loss served as the first of O’Malley’s career, but he hasn’t really accepted it as such.

‘Sugar’ feels that because his loss to ‘Chito’ was spawned due to an injury, it really shouldn’t count as a loss and thus he should still be listed as undefeated.

Thomas Almeida clearly doesn’t see eye-to-eye with O’Malley’s reasoning and shared the following comments regarding his undefeated claim.

“He says he is still undefeated. What credibility does he have? He can’t even own up to his mistakes, to the bad things he goes through,” Almeida told Ag Fight (via MMAMania). “He talks too much, but I think it’s funny, I just laugh. I focus on what I can control. I’m delivering 100%. He can say whatever he wants. When the door closes, it’s just me and him. My mind is bulletproof.”

Thomas Almeida continued:

“I’m anxious for this fight. I have a great fight against O’Malley ahead of me. He’s a popular guy, he likes to talk, that’s cool. This hypes up the fight, makes people interested. He’s talented, but I trust my weapons. My mindset is good, I’m happy and I’m coming for him. When I push the pace, I’m sure he won’t handle it. I enjoy a brawl and so do the fans. If the fight stays on the feet, it could be a great show. He’s a showman, too.”

Who are you picking to emerge victorious when Sean O’Malley and Thomas Almeida thrown down tomorrow night at UFC 260? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!