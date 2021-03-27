Jake Paul fires back at Daniel Cormier for suggesting that Ben Askren “smashes” him in their upcoming fight

Jake Paul has fired back at Daniel Cormier this after the former UFC ‘champ champ’ suggested that Ben Askren will smash him next month.

Paul, a YouTube star turned boxer, and Askren, a former MMA champion, are slated to meet in an eight-round pro boxing match on April 17.

The outspoken combat sports stars had their first pre-fight press conference yesterday afternoon, which culminated in the pair getting physical during their faceoff.

Jake Paul got in the face of Ben Askren right away and proceeded to unleash some trash talk. After a few seconds, ‘Funky’ had heard enough and proceed to facepalm Jake and push him away. That move provoked Paul to throw what appeared to be a punch to the hip of Askren.

According to Daniel Cormier, Paul’s reaction to being face palmed by Askren is solid proof that the former Bellator and ONE champion will “smash” the YouTuber on April 17.

I just saw Jake Paul reaction to @Benaskren palming his face and I am now convinced that Ben wins. He looked like he wanted to throw a punch and then settled on slapping his ass? Ben smashes this dude. I’m all the way in!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 27, 2021

“I just saw Jake Paul reaction to Ben Askren palming his face and I am now convinced that Ben wins. He looked like he wanted to throw a punch and then settled on slapping his ass? Ben smashes this dude. I’m all the way in!!!!” – Cormier wrote on Twitter.

Paul (2-0) clearly caught wind of DC’s comments at some point this morning, as he proceed to fire back at the former UFC champion with the following.

Everyone needs #SAFEMOON or this will be you 📈 pic.twitter.com/r9DCQG0pmQ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 27, 2021

“Everyone needs #Safemoon or this will be you!” – Paul captioned a photo of Daniel Cormier crying following his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 214.

While pros like Daniel Cormier and Nate Diaz are not impressed by Jake Paul, the YouTuber is convinced that he will ultimately become the biggest draw in combat sports.

“I’m definitely a boxing lifer,” Paul said. “I’m addicted to this sport, and I will become the biggest in boxing. Simple as that.

“I have a ton of power,” Jake Paul added. “I didn’t really get to use it against Nate [Robinson]. I only landed eight punches, and he was knocked down three times if that gives you any indication. This is the start of a burgeoning amazing career.”

Who do you think will emerge victorious on April 17 when Ben Askren and Jake Paul throw down inside the squared circle? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!